Magenta Line to become longest Delhi Metro corridor with maximum interchanges, underground stations

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Magenta Line (Line-8) of the Delhi Metro network is set to emerge as the longest corridor in the system, featuring the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations. The expansion is expected to significantly enhance cross-city connectivity across Delhi-NCR, officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

In light of the recently sanctioned Phase –V (A) corridor, namely Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (Via Central Vista), the Indraprastha – Inderlok corridor of Phase –IV shall be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line.

With these additions, the total length of the Magenta Line, stretching from Noida Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will be approximately 89 kilometres, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network. The line will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok and, once fully operational, will function entirely as a driverless Metro corridor, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, shared the details of the project expansion.

Following completion of the Phase-IV and Phase-V (A) expansions, the Magenta Line will have a total of 21 interchange stations. At present, the operational stretch has four interchange stations — Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas.

An additional 17 interchange stations will be added under Phase-IV and Phase-V (A). These include Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal-1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok.

Officials said that Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi and Inderlok will become triple interchange stations, offering connectivity with three different Metro lines each.

Once completed, the Magenta Line corridor from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations, out of which 40 will be underground stations. The extensive interchange facilities are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors and provide seamless end-to-end connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

The Magenta Line is also distinguished by hosting two significant engineering landmarks of the Delhi Metro network. Haiderpur Badli Mor, located on this corridor, is the highest elevated station in the system (Rail level height of approximately 28.362 metres at Pier no 340), while Hauz Khas, also on the Magenta Line, is the deepest underground Metro station (at approx 29 metres). These milestones highlight the corridor’s complex engineering and technological excellence.

--IANS

jk/rad