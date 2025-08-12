Madras HC to hear today plea against Chennai corporation’s private sanitation contract

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The Madras High Court will on Tuesday hear a petition opposing the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to hand over sanitation work in two city zones to a private contractor -- a move that has triggered intense protests from workers.

On June 16, the Corporation awarded a Rs 276 crore cleaning services contract for Zones 5 and 6 to a private firm. The Workers’ Rights Movement, led by its president K. Bharathi, moved the High Court seeking to quash the resolution, arguing that the decision threatens the livelihood and job security of thousands of workers.

According to the petition, 2,242 permanent workers are to be transferred to other zones, while 1,953 temporary workers will be brought under the contractor’s control.

The petitioner contends that these employees will be subject to the contractor’s terms, risking arbitrary dismissal, lower wages, and loss of benefits.

It is further alleged that the outsourcing decision was made without mandatory approval from the labour court, despite a related case being sub judice.

The move has sparked more than 10 days of continuous demonstrations outside the Corporation’s Ripon Building headquarters, with sanitation workers and unions demanding that the contract be cancelled.

Protesters accuse the civic body of ignoring their pleas and prioritising commercial considerations over employee welfare.

When the matter came up on Monday, Advocate General P.S. Raman, representing the Corporation, requested additional time to submit a revised counter-affidavit.

He said corrections had been made to an earlier version, and the updated document required the Commissioner’s signature before filing.

The petitioner’s counsel opposed any further delay, telling the court that “nearly 2,000 workers have been thrown out like garbage” and were in urgent need of relief. The counsel stressed that prolonging the process would deepen the hardship of those affected.

After hearing both sides, the court directed that the matter be listed for hearing on Tuesday and ordered the Corporation to file its reply without fail.

The case’s outcome could have far-reaching consequences for the city’s approach to sanitation management and the future of public sector jobs in the civic workforce.

