Madras HC bars defamatory remarks against AIADMK leader in sexual assault case

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, issued an interim injunction restraining defamatory remarks and content that allegedly linked AIADMK legislator V. Jayaraman, popularly known as Pollachi Jayaraman, and his son Pravin to the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case.

The order was passed after the father and son filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1 crore, accusing several YouTube channels and individuals of spreading false allegations that harmed their reputation.

Jayaraman, a former Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said before the court that online platforms had deliberately published and circulated derogatory claims linking his family to the sexual assault and extortion scandal, which rocked the state six years ago.

The suit named popular digital outlets such as Nakkeeran TV, AranSei, Jeeva Today, Jambavan TV, Galatta Voice, The Debate, Tamil Nadu Now and IBC Tamil, among others, accusing them of defamation and malicious intent.

The petition sought not only compensation but also an order preventing further circulation of such content.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing the matter, granted an interim restraining order that bars the defendants from making or publishing further defamatory statements.

The court also directed that the videos and material already in circulation, which allegedly connect Jayaraman and his son to the case, be removed immediately.

At the request of the petitioners' counsel, the matter has been adjourned by a week, but the injunction will remain in force until further orders, giving temporary relief to the AIADMK leader and his family.

The Pollachi sexual assault case first came to light in 2019, when it was revealed that a gang had blackmailed and sexually harassed several young women using obscene videos.

The case drew national outrage and was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On May 13, 2025, a Mahila Court in Coimbatore convicted nine accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Following this verdict, Jayaraman said, a fresh wave of false allegations had resurfaced against him and his son, forcing them to approach the court for protection.

The High Court's interim order highlights the importance of safeguarding individual reputation during ongoing proceedings, while balancing the concerns of free speech.

The case will come up again for further hearing next week, when the court will consider whether to grant permanent relief and compensation.

