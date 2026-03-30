Madhya Pradesh: Wheat procurement at MSP to begin from April 10 and 15 after fresh reschedule

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) The procurement of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026–27 in Madhya Pradesh, which was scheduled to begin from April 1, has now been rescheduled again.

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The government’s new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued on Monday, stated that the wheat procurement process in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions will begin from April 10.

Similarly, the procurement of wheat crops in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal, and Sagar divisions, which was earlier scheduled to begin from April 7, will now start a week later, from April 15.

The new SOP on wheat procurement was issued just two days before the process was earlier scheduled to begin on April 1.

Notably, this is the second time the state government has rescheduled the process. Earlier, procurement was scheduled to begin on March 16, which was later deferred to April 1.

The Congress has criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for repeatedly rescheduling the process.

“Months of hard work by farmers lie exposed in the fields and threshing grounds, under the open sky, yet the government keeps offering nothing but one date after another for wheat procurement. First, they set it for March 16; then they pushed it to April 1; and now, it is April 10,” former Union Minister Arun Yadav wrote on X.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the state government could not arrange jute gunny bags for the systematic procurement of farm produce, which delayed the process of wheat procurement in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, district administrations and marketing federations ensure the provision of jute gunny bags for the systematic procurement of paddy and other farm produce.

This process involves the utilisation of both new and used bags, centre-wise stock distribution, and oversight by joint teams to prevent black marketing, thereby ensuring that farmers face no difficulties.

Patwari also claimed that due to the delay in the procurement process, many farmers in need of money have started selling their crops at prices far below the MSP.

Notably, wheat procurement in the state will be carried out at a rate of Rs 2,625 per quintal, including an additional bonus of Rs 40 per quintal for farmers.

More than 19,04,651 farmers have registered for wheat procurement at the MSP during the Rabi Marketing Season 2026–27.

--IANS

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