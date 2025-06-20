Madhya Pradesh to rename Animal Husbandry department as 'Gau Palan Vibhag'

Bhopal, June 20 (IANS) In a move underscoring its cultural and policy priorities, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the renaming of its Animal Husbandry department to Gau Palan Vibhag, reflecting a renewed emphasis on cow welfare and traditional values.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the first-ever Gaushala Sammelan (Cowshed Conclave) held at his official residence in Bhopal, said the change aims to honour Gaumata and align the department’s identity with its core mission.

“What is good in a secretariat or department if ‘Gau Palan’ or ‘Gopal’ is not part of its name?” he remarked, drawing applause from cow shelter operators gathered from across the state.

The renaming of the department and the scale of investment signal a broader shift in Madhya Pradesh’s rural development strategy—one that blends tradition with economic opportunity, and reverence with reform.

As the state positions itself as a leader in cow welfare and dairy innovation, the Gau Palan Vibhag is set to become a central pillar of its agrarian vision.

The conclave marked a significant moment in the state’s cow protection efforts, with the government disbursing Rs 90 crore in grants to Gaushalas and announcing awards for outstanding institutions and individuals engaged in cow service.

The financial support per cow has been doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per day, and a total provision of Rs 505 crore has been earmarked for cow welfare in the 2025–26 budget.

The government also plans to build modern shelters for over 5,000 stray cattle in major cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, the Chief Minister announced.

The event also spotlighted the Kamdhenu Yojana, a flagship initiative aimed at boosting dairy production and rural livelihoods.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can establish dairy units with 25 to 200 milch animals, receiving subsidies of up to 33 per cent for SC/ST and women, and 25 percent for others.

The scheme, now restructured under the Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, allows for financial assistance of up to Rs 42 lakh per unit.

Officials noted that over 4 lakh cattle across 2,150 Gaushalas are currently supported by the “Madhya Pradesh Gausamvardhan Board".

The grant disbursal process has been streamlined through direct benefit transfer to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The government has also approved a new policy to encourage self-sustaining Gaushalas, offering land and infrastructure support to institutions housing large numbers of cattle.

