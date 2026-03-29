Madhya Pradesh to build airport every 150 km; new terminal at Indore inaugurated

Indore, March 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the new Terminal-1 at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, presenting a modern facility to the people of the city and the entire Malwa region.

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The renovated terminal, developed at a cost of around Rs 50 crore, is expected to significantly enhance passenger amenities and increase the airport’s annual handling capacity.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the government aims to ensure an airport every 150 km, an airstrip every 75 km, and a helipad every 45 km across the state.

This comprehensive plan is expected to boost regional connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and economic growth, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. He added that rapid progress is being made in this direction under the state’s new civil aviation policy.

Speaking on the development of Indore airport, Dr Yadav said passenger facilities are being continuously upgraded to make air travel more seamless and comfortable. The new Terminal-1 will further strengthen Indore’s position on the national and international aviation map.

He also handed over the Quality Certificate of Registration awarded to Indore airport by the American Quality Council and congratulated airport officials for the recognition.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu joined the inauguration ceremony virtually.

The event was also addressed by Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani. Chief Minister Dr Yadav formally began the programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

Several public representatives, including Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, former ministers Mahendra Hardia and Usha Thakur, MLA Malini Gaur, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and a large number of citizens, were present on the occasion.

CM Yadav said that the expansion of road, rail, and aviation infrastructure, along with a major package received from the Central Government for expressways, is transforming Madhya Pradesh into the country’s logistics hub.

The inauguration of Terminal-1 marks another important step in the state’s journey towards becoming a leading aviation and connectivity centre in India.

--IANS

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