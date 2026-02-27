Madhya Pradesh: Third batch of cheetahs to arrive in Kuno from Botswana

Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) Eight more cheetahs are set to arrive at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district from Botswana on February 28, in a further expansion of India’s Translocation Project Cheetah.

Read More

This will be the third major translocation of cheetahs from Africa under the project. The incoming group comprises six females and two males and is aimed at strengthening the reintroduced population in the subcontinent, where the species had become extinct nearly seven decades ago.

According to officials, the cheetahs will be airlifted to India by a special aircraft and then transported from Gwalior to Kuno by two Indian Air Force helicopters.

The helicopters are scheduled to depart at 8.30 a.m. and land at Kuno around 9.30 a.m.

Five dedicated helipads have been prepared within the park to facilitate the operation, which will be conducted in accordance with established scientific and veterinary protocols.

Upon arrival, the animals will undergo mandatory immigration, customs and veterinary checks, along with security clearances. They will then be placed in specially prepared enclosures for a quarantine period of about one month to allow for acclimatisation and health monitoring.

Kuno National Park already hosts a growing cheetah population. Under Project Cheetah, launched in 2022, the focus has now shifted from initial reintroduction to long-term establishment and breeding.

Of the 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa last year, eight remain healthy in Kuno, while three have been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary as part of the population expansion strategy.

Breeding has also been recorded. Ten cubs born to South African-origin females are reported to be surviving. Officials said Mukhi, the first adult female cheetah born in captivity in Kuno, has delivered five cubs.

Another female, Gamini, has given birth twice. Her three sub-adult cubs from the first litter are reported to be healthy, and she has recently delivered three more cubs.

Veera is currently roaming in the open forest with her 13-month-old cub, while Nirva is rearing her three 10-month-old cubs in a protected enclosure.

With the arrival of the Botswana cheetahs, the overall number at Kuno is expected to increase further, strengthening the long-term conservation and population objectives of the project.

--IANS

sktr/pgh