Madhya Pradesh securing place among top 10 in UPSC is a matter of pride: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated all candidates from Madhya Pradesh who excelled in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results on Friday.

Mentioning the success of Ishan Bhatnagar, a resident of Bhopal, who secured 5th All India Rank (AIR), Chief Minister Yadav said that he was more delighted as Madhya Pradesh secured a place among the 10 high scorers.

“Madhya Pradesh has made its mark in the UPSC 2025 exam results. It is a matter of pride that candidates from the state have secured positions in the top 10. The number of candidates from Madhya Pradesh has also been significant in the overall selections. This result is a testament to the state's growing influence in the country. Congratulations to all selected candidates and best wishes for a bright future,” the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

Apart from Ishan Bhatnagar, other candidates from Madhya Pradesh who outshined with high scores are – Aastha Jain from Gwalior (AIR 9), Prakshal Sacheti from Dhar (AIR 8), Abhishek Chaturvedi from Gwalior (AIR 104), Anurag Singh from Jabalpur (AIR 165), Priya Verma from Indore (AIR 210), Chitwan from Ashoknagar (AIR 17), Devangi Meena from Guna (AIR 236) and Rupal Jaiswal from Khandwa (43).

Some other candidates from Madhya Pradesh who cleared the Civil Services Exam include Pooja Soni from Narsinghpur and Bhumika Jain from Satna.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, expressed happiness after Dhar district’s Prakshal Sacheti secured the 8th rank.

“Securing the 5th rank nationwide by Ishaan Bhatnagar from Bhopal district and the 8th rank by Pakshal Sacheti from my Assembly constituency in Dhar district is especially a matter of honour for the state. The success of these talented students from Madhya Pradesh is a source of inspiration for the youth of the state. Best wishes to all for a bright future,” Singhar said.

