Madhya Pradesh reshuffles senior police officers

Bhopal, Jan 29 (IANS) In a significant reshuffle of senior police officers across Madhya Pradesh, the Home Department issued two detailed orders on January 29, announcing new postings and transfers aimed at streamlining law enforcement leadership across the state.

The changes affect both the top brass and zonal-level officers, reflecting a strategic reallocation of responsibilities within the police hierarchy. Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, 1992 batch officer, continues as Special Director General of Police, CID, at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, and retains additional charge of Vigilance. He was looking after anti-Naxal operation, STF, vigilance and CID.

Anand Kumar Singh, 1994 batch, has been relieved from central deputation and will assume charge as Special Director General and Principal Director of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation, Bhopal.

KP Venkateshwar Rao, 1995 batch, has been given technical services and will also hold the additional charge of STF at Police Headquarters, besides anti-Naxal operations. Umesh Joga, 1997 batch, previously ADG of Ujjain Zone, has been appointed Additional Director General and Transport Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior, with handing over his services to the Transport Department.

D Srinivas Verma, also from the 1997 batch, will now serve as ADG, Narcotics, and hold additional charge of STF. Vivek Sharma, 1998 batch, has been reassigned from Transport Commissioner to ADG, PTS Gwalior, with transport responsibilities concluded. Anshuman Yadav, 1998 batch, has been appointed Special Director General for Sports and Youth Welfare, with services handed over to the respective department.

Rakesh Gupta, 1999 batch, previously Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, will now serve as ADG, Ujjain Zone. Abhay Singh, 2002 batch, moves from IG Bhopal Rural Zone to IG (Zonal) at Police Headquarters. Harinarayanachari Mishra, 2003 batch, transitions from Police Commissioner of Bhopal to IG (SCRB) at Police Headquarters.

Further changes include Sanjay Kumar, 2004 batch, who moves from IG Balaghat Zone to Police Commissioner of Urban Police District Bhopal. Sanjay Tiwari, also from the 2004 batch, shifts from IG (Planning) at Police Headquarters to IG Bhopal South Zone. Chetna N, 2006 batch, previously IG (SCRB), will now lead Shahdol Zone.

Lalit Shakyawar, 2008 batch, takes over Balaghat Zone as IG, replacing Sanjay Kumar. Additionally, Mohammad Shahid Akbar, 1996 batch, ADG (Selection and Recruitment), has been relieved of his additional charge as ADG, PTRI and Communications at Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, Bhopal.

