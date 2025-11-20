Madhya Pradesh: Religious and eco-tourism to pick up pace with chopper service

Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) With the formal launch of PM Shri Heli Tourism Service, the religious and eco-tourism is set to pick up pace as the helicopter services have been rolled out for the pilgrims and tourists, to visit the multiple picturesque locations and spiritual centres.

The maiden route has been launched between Indore and Ujjain, and the PM Shri Tourism Helicopter flights will soon expand operations to Pachmarhi, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura Tiger Reserve, and both Jyotirlinga shrines.

Tourists can visit these sites and return to Jabalpur using this helicopter.

Rakesh Singh, PWD minister in the MP government, shared with IANS the significance of the newly rolled chopper service for tourists, explaining how this will open new avenues of tourism and also unlock revenue potential for the state’s exchequer.

He said that Jabalpur, being one of the largest cities, has immense tourism potential, and this new helicopter service will not only provide convenience to tourists but will also benefit employment and local businesses.

Legislator Neeraj Singh also expressed his happiness over the new service.

"This is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. Whether it's wildlife tourism, religious tourism, or spiritual tourism, all sectors will benefit from it. When all tourist spots are well connected, it will further enhance the state's tourism," he said.

Sandeep Malhotra, Regional Manager of the Tourism Department, informed that the service will operate five days a week.

He added that tourists can now enjoy spectacular views of Jabalpur, Kanha, and Bandhavgarh from the sky and reach their destinations quickly. This will not only boost tourism but also benefit local businesses and the hotel industry.

The new service will save time for tourists. Previously, people had to travel long distances by road to reach these destinations, but now, helicopter travel will be much quicker and more comfortable. This will be convenient for tourists who want to see more in a short time. The service will also help promote the state's cultural and natural heritage.

--IANS

mr/dan