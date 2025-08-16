Madhya Pradesh: Prisoners celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with faith and devotion in Indore’s Central Jail

Indore, Aug 16 (IANS) The festival of Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with grandeur across the country, and Indore’s Central Jail witnessed a unique expression of faith on Saturday as inmates joined hands with officials and city dignitaries to mark the occasion.

The jail premises were beautifully decorated, with flowers and fringes adorning the idol of Lord Krishna. A special tableau depicting the Krishna Janmotsav was arranged, and the Lord was placed on a swing as petals were showered upon him. The atmosphere resonated with bhajans, kirtans, and chants, immersing the entire space in devotion.

Inmates actively participated in the celebrations, singing devotional songs and playing percussion instruments with enthusiasm. Many prisoners expressed that such events break the monotony of prison life, infuse positivity, and provide much-needed mental peace. The initiative also allowed them to engage spiritually, offering a moment of reflection and hope.

Senior officials highlighted the importance of these events.

“Religious and cultural programmes help in boosting prisoners’ self-confidence and inspire them to think in a new direction,” said one jail officer.

The celebrations, they added, were as transformative for the staff and visitors as they were for the inmates. For a day, the jail resembled a temple, echoing with devotion and the message that faith can guide life towards positivity even in the most difficult circumstances.

BJP leader Sumit Mishra, who attended the programme, appreciated the effort.

“It’s quite an appreciable step. I want to thank the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for supporting such initiatives. The pandals and decorations have been done by the prisoners themselves,” he said.

Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar explained the significance of celebrating Janmashtami within the prison walls.

“As Lord Krishna was born in a prison, we wanted to honour that legacy here. All the decorations have been done by the inmates. Several performances depicting Krishna’s life are also being organised,” she said.

The event was attended by political leaders, members of the jail administration, and prominent figures of the city, all of whom sat alongside the prisoners to share the message of Janmashtami. They emphasised that the life of Lord Krishna stands as an example of righteousness, courage, and devotion to truth.

Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna—the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu—symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the protection of dharma. Across India, devotees observe the day with fasting, prayers, cultural programmes, and devotional music.

