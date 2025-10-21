Madhya Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana proving to be a boon for the poor in Shajapur

Shajapur, Oct 21 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an ambitious initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is proving to be a major boon for the poor in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries are provided with financial assistance to construct permanent houses, allowing them to lead a safe and dignified life. Implemented on a large scale across the country, the scheme has benefited millions of underprivileged families. Those who were once forced to live in slums or mud houses are now realising their dream of owning a permanent home.

Beneficiaries have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the scheme has become a pillar of support for the poor. They shared that the initiative has not only given them concrete houses but also renewed hope and confidence in their lives.

Many beneficiaries have voiced their desire for the scheme to continue for years to come, so that even more families living in poverty can benefit from it. They praised the government’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged and described the scheme as a significant gift from the Prime Minister.

Launched on April 1, 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) is the Centre's flagship mission under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). PMAY-G aims to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless households and those living in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

The scheme addresses the rural housing shortage and bridges the housing deficit in rural areas, contributing significantly to the goal of "Housing for All."

Beneficiaries are identified using Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data and verified by Gram Sabhas.

The Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of PMAY-G for the period 2024–25 to 2028–29, with a target of constructing an additional 2 crore houses.

The ministry has allocated 84,37,139 houses for the year 2024–25 across 18 states, including Chhattisgarh. Of these, a target of 46,56,765 houses has been allocated between December 2024 and January 2025 to nine states. As of February 2, 2025, 39,82,764 houses have already been sanctioned.

--IANS

jk/dan