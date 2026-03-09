Madhya Pradesh Police seize around 8 tonnes of illegal opium in three districts

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Damoh districts seized over 7,890 kg of opium, with an estimated market value of over Rs 3 crore.

In the related cases, offences have been registered under the NDPS Act and legal action is being taken.

Police received information about illegal opium cultivation in a field in Urdmau village under the jurisdiction of the Gadhimalhara police station in Chhatarpur district, police officials said.

Based on the information, a police team reached the spot and inspected the field, where opium plants spread over approximately half an acre were found.

Taking legal action on the spot, police uprooted the opium plants along with their roots and seized them.

The total weight of the seized crop was approximately 1,140 kg, with an estimated market value of around Rs 70 lakh.

Police in Pratappura village under the Digodha police station area of Tikamgarh district also received information that opium plants had been illegally cultivated among other crops on agricultural land.

After confirming the information, a police team raided the site and inspected the field. During the inspection, opium plants were found illegally grown among wheat crops.

Police uprooted the opium plants, including their roots, stems and leaves, and seized them.

A total of approximately 419.1 kg of illegal opium crop was recovered during the operation, with an estimated market value of over Rs 45 lakh.

In Damoh district too, police received information about illegal opium cultivation in Suhela village under the Imliya outpost area of Tejgarh police station.

Based on the information, a police team reached the spot and inspected the field, where illegal opium cultivation was found on approximately two-and-a-half acres of land.

The crop had been planted secretly among other agricultural crops. With the assistance of additional police personnel and workers at the site, the police uprooted and seized the entire crop.

The total weight of the seized crop was approximately 6,331.5 kg, with an estimated market value of over Rs 1.89 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Police said the action sends a clear message that activities such as the production, storage, transportation and smuggling of illegal narcotics will not be tolerated in the state under any circumstances.

