Madhya Pradesh: NBHM boosts scientific beekeeping, paves way for self-reliance of Neemuch youths

Neemuch, Sep 3 (IANS) Beekeeping, once considered a supplementary activity, is now turning into a promising industry for farmers and entrepreneurs across India. With the launch of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) in 2019-20 under the Self-Reliant India Scheme, the government aims to promote the 'Sweet Revolution', increase agricultural-horticultural productivity, create employment, and empower rural communities, particularly women.

In Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, this mission has gained significant momentum. A two-day district-level seminar and training programme was organised on September 3 and 4, 2025, at the Neemuch Town Hall under the joint aegis of the Department of Horticulture and Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The programme brought together farmers, beekeepers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiastic youth to learn the nuances of scientific beekeeping, honey production, marketing strategies, and government support mechanisms.

Experienced scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, technical experts, regional officials, and progressive beekeepers conducted the sessions. Participants received detailed insights into modern beekeeping techniques, methods for producing high-quality honey, disease management, and opportunities for tapping into global markets. Demonstrations on bee breeding, hive management, and honey extraction also formed part of the training.

The programme witnessed active participation from key dignitaries, including Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Jawad MLA Omprakash Saklecha, and Deputy Director of Horticulture Atar Singh Kannauji, along with hundreds of farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs.

“This initiative is an important step towards promoting scientific beekeeping and encouraging youth to take up enterprises that can make them self-reliant,” said officials.

Addressing the gathering, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar emphasised the alignment of the initiative with the Prime Minister’s vision: “Through this workshop, farmers are being given the tools to fulfil the dream of doubling their income. Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav want farmers to prosper. Today, farmers are not only supported through schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi but also provided essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, and fertilisers. Beekeeping is an innovative way to ensure additional income through honey production.”

Atar Singh Kannauji, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, underlined the scheme’s impact:

“Under NBHM, youth are being trained not only in honey production but also in how to establish enterprises after extraction. From which species of bees to rear, to the techniques of processing and packaging, everything is being explained by experts. The aim is to strengthen the farmers’ economic condition and ensure sustainable livelihoods.”

The programme also showcased inspiring success stories. Anil Dhakad, a mechanical engineer-turned-entrepreneur, shared his journey: “I availed a loan of Rs 15 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, with 35 per cent subsidy. With this, I established a honey production and packaging unit in my village, Kelukheda. Earlier, we used to sell raw honey directly to companies with minimal profit. Now, we market honey under our own brand, offering 25 to 30 varieties. The business has provided employment to many villagers. I am grateful to the government because schemes like this turned my dream into reality.”

Farmers attending the workshop expressed optimism.

Prabhu Lal, a participant, said: “This training taught us the complete process of rearing bees and extracting honey. Listening to successful beekeepers like Anil Dhakad has motivated us. Many farmers are now realising that beekeeping can significantly add to their income.”

The event highlighted not only technical knowledge but also the importance of marketing strategies and branding for honey products, ensuring that farmers and entrepreneurs capture better value for their produce.

NBHM aims for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in the country to achieve the goal of ‘Sweet Revolution’, which is being implemented through the National Bee Board (NBB).

The main objective of NBHM is to promote holistic growth of beekeeping industry for income and employment generation for farm and non-farm households, to enhance agriculture/horticulture production, developing infrastructural facilities, including setting up of Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC)s/CoE, honey testing labs, bee disease diagnostic labs, custom hiring centres, Api-therapy centres, nucleus stock, bee breeders, etc, and empowerment of women through beekeeping.

