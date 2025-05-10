Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra to preserve ‘Modi script’

Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have agreed to preserve the “Modi scripts”, once a vital medium for writing Marathi and other languages.

The Chief Ministers of both states came together to discuss the matter on Saturday in Bhopal.

“We have already preserved as many as 21 lakh (2.1 million) manuscripts in Modi lipi (script) and we both can jointly work together to preserve and publish these manuscripts,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

As the script faces the risk of fading into obscurity, scholars and linguists are working in both states to safeguard its heritage.

One of the most crucial initiatives involves the digitisation of historical manuscripts is already going on in Maharashtra to prevent their deterioration and make them more accessible to future generations.

Modi is a script used to write the Marathi language, which is the primary language spoken in the state of Maharashtra.

The oldest document in the Modi script dates back to 1389 and is preserved at the Bharat Itihas Sansodhan Mandal in Pune. Modi is believed to be derived from broken Devanagari characters and is a modification of the Balbodh style of the Devanagari script intended for continuous writing, a scholar told IANS.

On the digitisation of the script for its promotion, web applications, Facebook, and YouTube pages for the online learning area are available, besides competitions are organised in Maharashtra.

A dedicated web application known as Modi Puratan Dastavej Jatan Pranali provides a platform for annotating and typing Modi text while also offering a transliteration system that allows seamless conversion to Devanagari.

This approach bridges the gap between the ancient and contemporary, allowing the Modi script to retain its identity while adapting to modern needs.

Researchers have access to a dataset called MODI-HHDoc, which consists of thousands of handwritten Modi documents, aiding in the development of recognition and transcription systems that facilitate digitisation.

To further support the learning and use of the script, digital resources have been created. For example, ‘The Modilipi Shika’ app serves as an invaluable tool for those interested in understanding the fundamental characters and the intricate conjunct writing of the Modi script.

Additionally, the specially designed font MODI-SHAHU ensures that the text is displayed correctly across digital platforms, preserving the script’s distinct characteristics.

Virtual keyboards and transliteration tools have also been introduced, making it easier for users to interact with and study the script in a modern digital environment.

Jagtik Mod Lipi Prasar Samiti, Mumbai, work in promoting the script by organising state-level competitions. The Modi Script Online and various Modi Script Facebook groups are such initiatives that encourage discussions about the script's history and cultural relevance while providing a space for enthusiasts to share knowledge and findings.

Educational materials are being developed to teach the nuances of the script, ensuring that it is not only preserved but actively used in writing and calligraphy on various platforms. A key aspect of this preservation process is the connection between Modi and Devanagari script, a widely used writing system in India.

--IANS

sktr/dan