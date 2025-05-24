Madhya Pradesh: Industry, farmers to hold discussion in Narsinghpur

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Riding high on the success of the recent agricultural summit in Mandsaur district, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to organise an agri summit on Sunday in Narsinghpur. The government will showcase cutting-edge farming equipment, innovative cultivation techniques, advanced high-yield seed varieties, and insights into the potential of modern food processing.

“Industry and farmers will come close on a platform, on increasing agricultural productivity and maximizing farmers' profits through value-added production strategies,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban development minister, said.

As part of its vision for 2025, which has been designated as the year of industry and employment, the state is organising these “Krishi Udyog Samagam”.

The event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, and ministers. Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025 is being convened to foster the growth of agriculture-based industries in Madhya Pradesh, attract investments in food processing, and create better market opportunities for farmers.

“This gathering will facilitate discussions among industrialists, farmer producer organizations, and policymakers, encouraging collaboration and policy development. Additionally, the event will see the foundation stone laying for new industrial units, inaugurations of various projects, and the distribution of land allotment documents to industrialists,” the minister said.

The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to boosting farmers' incomes and making agriculture a profitable venture, he said.

The Krishi Udyog Sammelan offer information on cutting-edge farming techniques, food processing, horticulture, and animal husbandry.

Madhya Pradesh has been recognised by Niti Aayog as India’s fastest-developing state, advancing at an impressive rate.

The summit aims to empower farmers by equipping them with knowledge on innovative farming practices, new high-yield seed varieties, and strategies to achieve self-sufficiency in electricity production.

Efforts are also underway to introduce district-wise horticultural crop mapping and cultivate horticulture zones on vacant government-owned lands, including university campuses.

Officials suggest that nurseries could be developed under a Public-Private Partnership model, alongside district-level workshops and fairs that bring farmers and entrepreneurs closer to industry best practices.

Recognising the importance of agricultural innovation, the state is considering hosting a horticulture and food processing summit, similar to the Global Investors Summit conducted earlier this year for the manufacturing sector. Following these agricultural gatherings, a specialised horticulture conclave focusing on medicinal agriculture is planned for Neemuch and Mandsaur.

