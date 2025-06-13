Madhya Pradesh: HM Shah, Rajnath Singh to lead legislators' training camp

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) Pachmarhi, the scenic hill station in the Satpura range of Madhya Pradesh, is set to host a high-level three-day training camp for the state’s BJP lawmakers and ministers from June 14 to 16.

The event, designed to sharpen political strategy and reinforce ideological grounding, will bring together 201 elected representatives, including all MPs, MLAs (legislators), and state Cabinet members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the camp on June 14 at 3 p.m., while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the valedictory address on June 16.

The sessions will be held under a specially erected dome at the Glen View Hotel premises, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP President V.D. Sharma attending all sessions.

“The camp will feature a mix of theoretical and practical modules, covering the BJP’s evolution from the Jan Sangh era to its current national prominence. The inaugural session will see Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflect on this journey, while subsequent sessions will delve into party discipline, public communication, digital outreach, and constituency management,” state party president V.D. Sharma said, adding: “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver valedictory session on 16 June.”

Senior leaders including B.L. Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, C.R. Patil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Savitri Thakur, L. Murugan, and Vinod Tawde will lead discussions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will remain present during all the three days.

He will also make a presentation on Developed MP 2047: Opportunities and Challenges.

A unique feature of the camp is the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, under which all participants will plant saplings, symbolising environmental commitment and personal responsibility. An exhibition tracing the BJP’s organisational milestones and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in office will also be on display.

The training comes at a time when the Madhya Pradesh government is expanding its flagship “Ladli Behna Yojana".

Chief Minister Yadav recently announced a Rs 5,000 monthly wage incentive for women working in the textile and garment sectors, supplementing the existing Rs 1,250 monthly support.

This initiative, aligned with the Centre’s 2024 textile policy, aims to boost women’s economic participation and is part of a broader vision to take per capita income to Rs 22 lakh by 2047.

As the BJP gears up for future electoral and governance challenges, the Pachmarhi camp is being seen as both a strategic reset and a reaffirmation of the party’s ideological and developmental roadmap.

The sessions are expected to reinforce discipline, refine messaging, and prepare leaders for the road ahead. Pachmarhi is also known as the summer capital of Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

sktr/pgh