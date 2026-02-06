Madhya Pradesh Guv, officials join students to watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Bhopal, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students ahead of board examinations, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, broadcast on Friday, witnessed extensive participation from students, parents, teachers and government officials across Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai Patel watched the broadcast with school students at Lok Bhavan here and said that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is not limited to examination preparation but also teaches the management of exam-related stress through positive thinking and self-confidence.

The Director of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) in the state School Education Department said the programme was organised across Madhya Pradesh and students participated enthusiastically in the live broadcast.

“In addition to television telecasts in schools, facilities were also provided to view the programme on internet-enabled devices such as computers and laptops,” he added.

Students watched the broadcast live in their respective schools in different parts of the state and said that the inspirational mantras given by Prime Minister Modi would prove extremely helpful in their upcoming board examinations.

Several students told IANS that the fear, stress and confusion they had about the exams had largely been alleviated by the Prime Minister’s guidance.

Ambika Singh, a student of Gyanodya Higher Secondary School in Shahdol district, said that the inspiring mantras from the Prime Minister would serve as a guide not only during examinations but also in life.

Samay Pandey, another student from a government-run school in Shahdol, said, “The Prime Minister gave many suggestions on how to prepare for exams without taking stress. I have heard that he has suggested some books and AI. I will read those books. My annual exams are scheduled in March and I believe that PM Modi’s tips will help a lot.”

Another Class 12 student, Ambika Singh, said the Prime Minister laid special emphasis on time management during exam preparation.

“Among various suggestions, PM Modi said that students should not worry about marks but focus on knowledge, and this message struck me the most. The way he interacted with students was amazing,” she said.

It may be noted that the next broadcast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be held on February 9, during which Prime Minister Modi will interact with students from various parts of the country.

The programme will be broadcast on multiple media platforms from 10 am onwards, according to the state government.

