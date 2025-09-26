Madhya Pradesh govt to translocate tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board and held discussion on progress of various wildlife projects, including exchange of wildlife animals with other states.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister, who is the chairperson of the state wildlife board, specifically mentioned efforts to bring the Indian Rhinoceros (one-horned Rhino) from Assam. He also directed preparations for releasing aquatic animals, turtles, gharials and dolphins into the state’s rivers.

CM Yadav suggested that while Madhya Pradesh should provide other states with wild animals, it should also receive species from them in return to further enhance the state’s biodiversity.

"While tigers will be sent to neighbouring states - Orisa, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh should also receive wild animal species from them in exchange to further enrich the state’s biodiversity," Chief Minister said in a statement.

During meeting, Yadav instructed authorities to adopt concrete measures to prevent human-animal conflicts caused by wild elephants.

CM Yadav said that the state’s rich floral and faunal diversity should be effectively promoted and branded. The richness of the state’s forests and the easy visibility of wildlife within them should be widely publicised.

"For this, short films, documentaries and promotional capsules should be prepared in collaboration with the Films Division of India, Discovery and other channels to present Madhya Pradesh’s forest specialties to the world," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also approved several proposals including, a 17.148 hectares of forest land in the Satpura-Melghat corridor of Khandwa and Betul districts were permitted for use by NHAI.

Additionally, 0.85 hectares of sanctuary forest land under Singhori Sanctuary were allocated for the construction of a road from Dehgaon-Bamhori village to Belgaon.

Furthermore, 1.575 hectares of buffer zone land in the Padma Shri Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Tiger Reserve (Ratapani Sanctuary) was granted to EE PWD Raisen for use. Approvals were also given for construction work and other uses in forest land areas as part of additional proposals.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi, ACS Forest Ashok Barnwal, PCCF V.N. Ambade and several wildlife board members were present in the meeting.

--IANS

pd/pgh