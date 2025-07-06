Madhya Pradesh govt shuffles top bureaucracy

Bhopal, July 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a major administrative reshuffle involving several senior IAS officers, according to an official order issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday.

The transfers affect key departments including the Chief Minister’s Office, Urban Development, Energy, and Agriculture, among others.

Rajesh Kumar Rajora (1990 batch), who held multiple high-ranking positions including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Vice Chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority, will now continue as Additional Chief Secretary of the Narmada Valley Development Department.

He retains charge as Vice Chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority and Managing Director of the Narmada Basin Project Company, along with additional responsibility for the Water Resources Department.

Sanjay Dubey (1993 batch), previously Additional Chief Secretary in the General Administration Department and Chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department. He will also retain additional charge of the Science and Technology Department.

Neeraj Mandloi (1993 batch), who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Energy Department, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will continue to oversee the Energy Department and hold additional charge of the Public Service Management Department.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla (1994 batch) has been transferred from the Urban Development and Housing Department to the General Administration Department. He will also oversee the Planning, Economic and Statistics Department, the Legal and Vigilance Cell, and the Aviation Department, and continue as Chairperson of the Staff Selection Board.

Other notable changes include the appointment of D.P. Ahuja (1996 batch) as Principal Secretary of the Cooperation Department while retaining his roles in the Fisheries and AYUSH departments.

M. Selvendran (2002 batch) will now serve exclusively as Secretary (Personnel) in the General Administration Department. Among mid-level changes, Nishant Warwade (2003 batch) has been appointed Secretary of the Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, and Prabal Sipaha (2009 batch) has become Commissioner of Higher Education.

Rakhi Sahay (2015 batch) has been named Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, while Tanvi Hooda (2014 batch) takes on additional charge as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation.

With DP Ahuja assuming charge as Principal Secretary, Cooperative Department, Ashok Barnwal, IAS (1991), Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, who was also holding additional charges as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperative Department, and Agricultural Production Commissioner, will now be relieved of the additional charge of the Cooperative Department.

