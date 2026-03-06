Madhya Pradesh govt rolls out ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’ to curb dropout among girls

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) The Women and Child Development Department of the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said it has initiated the ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’ under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme to bring girls deprived of education back into the learning system.

The initiative has been launched with the aim of bringing girls who have dropped out of school due to social, familial or economic reasons back into education and enabling them to become economically empowered by accessing benefits under the scheme.

“Through this campaign, girls will be given the opportunity to appear for Class 8, 10 and 12 examinations under the State Open School system. They will also be provided study materials, guidance, contact classes and mentoring support so that they can complete their education and access further education or employment opportunities,” an official said.

The official also said that a state-level workshop to share information about the department’s work plan and innovations aimed at bringing school dropout girls back to education will be organised in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on March 10.

According to the National Family Health Survey, a large number of girls in the state leave school before completing Classes 8, 10 or 12. After dropping out, they often do not get an opportunity to continue their education, leaving their studies incomplete and limiting future opportunities.

“Keeping this challenge in mind, under ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’, the Women and Child Development Department will conduct a survey to identify school dropout girls and enrol them in the State Open School,” the official added.

The state government expects that the initiative will play a significant role in increasing female literacy, reducing dropout rates and promoting women’s empowerment. It may also prove effective in preventing social evils such as child marriage.

“Through ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’, girls deprived of education will get a new opportunity not only to improve their own lives but also to actively contribute to the development of their families and society,” the official said.

