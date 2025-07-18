Madhya Pradesh govt plans to start 68 new kitchens under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

Bhopal, July 18 (IANS) The Urban Development and Housing Department has decided to expand the number of kitchens under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana being run with grants from the state government.

For this purpose, the department has sent a proposal to the state government for approval to start 68 new kitchens, which will be the fourth phase expansion of this scheme, a senior official in the Urban Development Department said.

The department claimed to have so far distributed approximately 4.60 crore meal plates to the needy under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana introduced around seven years ago.

The scheme is being operated through 191 kitchen centers at the headquarters of 51 districts, including 166 permanent and 25 mobile kitchen centers.

Until September 2023, the rate per plate meal was at Rs 10, which was reduced to Rs 5 by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Assembly elections.

The provision to start mobile kitchen was also announced then.

"In urban areas of the state, needy families from rural regions continue to arrive in connection with employment and labor work. Urban bodies are making efforts to arrange affordable accommodation and food for them," an official in Urban Development Department said.

The official said that, at present, out of 166 permanent kitchen centers, 58 are operating in 16 municipal corporations, 99 in municipal councils, and 9 in town councils in the state.

In addition, out of 25 mobile kitchen centres, 23 are being operated in 16 municipal corporations and in 2 municipal councils.

"The mobile kitchen centres are arranged by urban bodies with the aim of providing affordable meals at the work site to workers engaged in large numbers in specific areas," an official said.

To ensure uniformity in mobile kitchen vehicles and equipment across the state, the Directorate of Urban Administration has prepared a plan to provide well-equipped vehicles, officer added.

Along with this, grant amounts are also being provided to urban bodies for the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana.

Besides, the department has also expanded the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana to 6 religious towns — Maihar, Chitrakoot, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Orchha, and Amarkantak — for the convenience of the large number of devotees arriving there.

Continuous monitoring is being conducted by urban bodies to ensure the quality of food served in the meals provided to the needy. The government spends (as grant to urban bodies) approximately Rs. 15 crore per year to run this scheme.

