Madhya Pradesh gets second position in ODOP 2024 awards

Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has earned national acclaim by securing the silver award in the State and Union Territory category at the One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2024.

The honour was presented by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Representing the state, Ruhi Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotion Policy, received the award.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is in Spain to showcase the potential in Madhya Pradesh, said, “I am delighted to share that Madhya Pradesh has secured second position among all states and union territories for the National ODOP Award 2024 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. I want to dedicate this recognition to all those farmers, artisans and artists who made it possible to get this recognition at the national level.”

The recognition highlights Madhya Pradesh’s effective implementation of the ODOP scheme, which aims to promote district-specific products through branding, employment generation, and support for rural and urban entrepreneurship. The initiative has helped local products transition from regional markets to global platforms, with a growing network of grassroots exporters and artisans.

Under the ODOP scheme, several products from Madhya Pradesh have gained Geographical Indication (GI) tags, boosting their international demand. These include Chanderi sarees, Bagh prints, Kadaknath chicken, Chinour rice, and Ratlami sev. The scheme has also elevated the profile of agricultural and handicraft items, improving the livelihoods of producers across the state. Districts such as Burhanpur, Raisen, and Balaghat have emerged as key contributors, with high-quality bananas, aromatic basmati rice, and Chinour rice gaining national and international recognition. The state’s efforts have positioned these products as symbols of economic progress and export potential.

ODOP Walls showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s products have been established in global cities including Singapore, New York, Vancouver, Milan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Japan. Retail availability in outlets like Mustafa Centre and Centre Point Mall in Singapore further reflects the scheme’s success in reaching international consumers.

The ODOP initiative operates across all districts of Madhya Pradesh, encompassing a diverse range of items such as green vegetables, coarse grains, handlooms, handicrafts, and artisanal tools. Of the 19 GI-tagged products from the state, seven are part of the ODOP scheme.

Between April 1 and June 11, 2024, the National Awards Portal received 641 applications for the ODOP Awards, including 587 from districts, 31 from states and union territories, and 23 from Indian missions abroad. Madhya Pradesh’s silver award stands as a testament to its growing stature in the global marketplace.

--IANS

sktr/uk