Madhya Pradesh: Four electrocuted to death in two separate incidents

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) Four persons, including an eight-year-old girl child, were electrocuted to death while five others sustained severe injuries in two separate incidents in Gadarwara town of Narsinghpur district and Burharnpur town, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, three persons received severe electric shock when they came in contact with a live 11 kV (kilovolts) electric line in Gadrwara on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday outside a ‘Marriage Garden’ on Jamada Road, where preparations were underway for an upcoming event. The workers were moving a large iron ladder-cum-platform near the garden’s entrance when it accidentally touched an 11 kV overhead power line. The resulting electric shock was so intense that eyewitnesses reported smoke rising from the victims’ bodies.

Three workers—identified as Piyush (26), Rajesh Pali (32), and Puran Jatav (36)—died on the spot. Two of the deceased were residents of Gadarwara, while one was from Indore. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with one in critical condition referred to the district hospital in Narsinghpur.

The Marriage Garden is owned by a local businessman. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are questioning the role of the electricity department and the lack of safety measures at the site. Locals allege that no prior warning or insulation was provided for the high-tension line, which runs dangerously close to the venue’s entrance.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured worker. He also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and initiate an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident.

The district administration has launched a preliminary investigation, and senior officials from the electricity department have visited the site.

The incident has reignited concerns over worker safety and the enforcement of electrical safety norms at public venues. Authorities have assured that those responsible for negligence will be held accountable.

In a similar incident, an eight-year-old girl died after being electrocuted while playing in the village of Burhanpur on Friday. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. According to police, five girls were playing near an old house when they came into contact with a live, broken electric wire hanging from the structure. Two girls were rescued by family members, but Purvi Barkane died on the spot. The other two girls have been identified as Shivani Barkane (6) and Rishika.

