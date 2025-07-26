Madhya Pradesh: Former MLA misbehaves with woman police officer; video goes viral

Rewa, July 26 (IANS) A former BJP legislator, K. P. Tripathi allegedly misbehaved with a senior woman police officer, scolded and shouted at her in full public view, calling her an "insensitive woman".

A video showing the former MLA's unruly behaviour with the senior woman police officer inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district surfaced on social media, inviting criticism from the opposition Congress.

As viral video showed, more shocking was when the woman police officer resisted Tripathi's misconduct, the former MLA and his supporters are seen furiously shouting at her and pointing fingers.

The woman police officer is the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ritu Upadhyay.

However, when Tripathi and his supporters attempted to 'assault' her, the Chorahta police station SHO intervened, stopped them and took his senior colleague (CSP Ritu Upadhyay) away from there.

Video showed that the policeman kept requesting Tripathi to calm down. He even folded his hands and bowed before Tripathi to control the situation.

However, the ex-MLA and his supporters kept shouting at CSP Ritu Upadhyay.

It was learnt that Tripathi along with his supporters had gone to Chorahta police station to lodge an FIR against his political opponent and sitting Congress MLA Abhay Mishra, who has been accused of assaulting one of his employees.

Notably, an employee of Congress MLA Abhay Mishra was allegedly beaten up at his office.

When the victim (Abhishek Tiwari) went to police station to file a complaint, it was not registered. Then he approached former BJP legislator K.P. Tripathi.

However, an FIR was registered against Mishra and four of his staff members following a protest led by former BJP MLA K.P. Tripathi and his supporters late Friday night.

In a dramatic turn, another employee, Ashok Tiwari, filed a counter FIR against Abhishek, accusing him of severing one of his fingers during a scuffle. Ashok arrived at the police station with the severed portion of his finger and a medical report, claiming that Abhishek was intoxicated and initiated the altercation over attendance records.

Notably, K. P. Tripathi, who was elected MLA from Semaria in 2018, lost to Congress' Abhay Mishra in 2023 Assembly election.

Criticising the former BJP legislator for his unruly behaviour against CSP Ritu Upadhyay, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has demanded an immediate action against him.

"The BJP leader tried to assault woman cop and called her insensitive. Will the Home Minister (CM Mohan Yadav) will take an action? Will an FIR be registered against Tripathi?" Jitu Patwari questioned.

