Madhya Pradesh economy set to touch Rs 18.48 lakh-cr; revenue surplus pegged at Rs 44cr

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh’s economy is set on a strong growth trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach Rs 18.48 lakh crore in 2026-27. According to a government press note issued on Sunday, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which stood at Rs 16.48 lakh crore in 2025-26, is expected to expand rapidly, driven by provisions outlined in the state budget.

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For the upcoming financial year, the government has placed development, social security, and infrastructure expansion at the heart of its Rs 4,38,317 crore budget.

Officials have forecast a revenue surplus of Rs 44 crore by the end of 2026-27, signalling fiscal stability alongside ambitious growth plans.

A capital expenditure of Rs 80,266 crore -- amounting to 4.80 per cent of the GSDP -- has been proposed to accelerate infrastructure projects, industrial activities, and rural development initiatives. Significant increases in allocations have been made across key departments.

The Rural Development Department will see a 37 per cent rise, Urban Development and Housing 16 per cent, Women and Child Development 26 per cent, Revenue 43 per cent, and School Education 11 per cent.

These measures aim to strengthen rural infrastructure, urban amenities, and social sector programmes.

Agriculture and farmer welfare remain a top priority, with Rs 88,910 crore earmarked for agriculture and allied sectors. Including non-budgetary resources, nearly Rs 1.15 lakh crore will be available to modernise farming practices and boost farmer incomes.

Women’s empowerment also features prominently, with Rs 23,800 crore allocated to the Ladli Behna Yojana, the state’s flagship scheme.

Other major provisions include Rs 10,400 crore for the VB-GRAM G Scheme, Rs 5,500 crore for the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Scheme, and Rs 4,600 crore for the National Health Mission.

Preparations for the upcoming Simhastha event will receive Rs 3,000 crore. Healthcare services have been strengthened with an allocation of Rs 23,747 crore, while Rs 1,83,708 crore has been set aside for schemes promoting social and economic upliftment.

Of this, 26 per cent is earmarked for Scheduled Tribes and 17 per cent for Scheduled Castes.

New long-term initiatives include the Dwarka Scheme with Rs 5,000 crore over three years, Rs 3,800 crore for the SVAMITVA Scheme, and Rs 700 crore for the Yashoda Milk Supply Scheme, all aimed at boosting rural economies and animal husbandry.

Revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 3,08,703 crore, while capital receipts are projected at Rs 80,694 crore.

With a balanced approach to development and welfare, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself for sustained economic growth and inclusive progress in the years ahead.

--IANS

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