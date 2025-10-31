Madhya Pradesh DGP gets 1-year extension till 2026 in line with SC mandate

Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the tenure of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana by one year, ensuring he remains at the helm of the state police force until December 1, 2026, in strict compliance with Supreme Court directives mandating a minimum two-year term for the top police post.

The order, cites the apex court’s guidelines in Civil Petition No. 310/1996, emphasising administrative stability and continuity in law and order. Makwana, a 1989-batch IPS officer with a BE and M.Tech from IIT, assumed charge as DGP on December 1, 2024, succeeding Sudhir Saxena, whose term ended on November 31, 2024.

Originally slated to retire in December 2025 upon turning 60, Makwana now becomes the 16th among 17 senior IPS officers due for retirement this year to benefit from the SC-mandated extension.

The Home Department described the move as a “crucial step” to maintain leadership consistency amid evolving security challenges.

Known for his technical acumen and anti-corruption stance, Makwana previously served as Director General, Special Police Establishment (Lokayukta) in 2022, where he initiated high-profile probes against an IAS and an IFS officer.

His career, however, has seen turbulence -- seven transfers in three-and-a-half years, including three in a single year under the Congress-led Kamal Nath government (2018–2020).

Sources close to the BJP government hailed the extension as a signal of trust in Makwana's leadership, especially ahead of potential political flashpoints in 2026.

"His IIT background and clean image make him ideal for long-term policing reforms," a senior official told IANS.

With the Madhya Pradesh gearing up for intensified anti-crime drives and anti-LWE operations, Makwana's extended command is expected to steer the strong police force through a transformative phase.

The DGP, who describes himself on his X profile as an “IITian serving justice", has already rolled out data-driven policing models in select districts.

The Supreme Court’s 2006 Prakash Singh verdict, which forms the basis of the extension, continues to reshape police leadership across states, overriding superannuation norms to prioritise tenure security.

As Madhya Pradesh braces for two years under Makwana's baton, his track record -- blending engineering precision with investigative rigor -- will be under the spotlight.

