Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav meets Union Minister Scindia in Delhi

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to the national capital and handed over a Vedic clock to him.

During the half-an-hour meeting at Scindia's official residence in Delhi, both leaders held discussions on various issues, including political and upcoming key projects such as 'PM MITRA Park' which is being established in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

According to a statement issued by Jyotiraditya Scindia's office, a discussion was also held on execution and implementation of the Central government's key projects in the state.

"During the meeting, we held discussion on various development issues related with Madhya Pradesh," Union Minister Scindia also wrote on X.

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after departing from the Congress in March 2020, and Mohan Yadav, who succeeded the state's heavyweight BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan (now Union Minister) as the Chief Minister, often meet each other.

According to information shared by Scindia's office, it was the fifth meeting between CM Yadav and Union Minister Scindia so far this year.

Earlier in July, when Gwalior-Chambal region was affected due to heavy rain and several villages were turned into flood zones, they together had carried an aerial inspection in Guna, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Scindia.

Notably, Chief Minister Yadav was in Delhi to participate in an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in PM Mitra Park' organised a hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh also attended the event.

The park is coming up on 2,158 acres of land and is being developed as a world-class industrial hub at a cost of Rs 2,063 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, closely connected with the state's economic capital Indore.

--IANS

pd/pgh