Madhya Pradesh CM to woo investors in Bengaluru tomorrow

Bhopal, May 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Bengaluru on Wednesday to participate in a programme, the 'Invest in MP', his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will visit the campus of BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) and attend a programme, where he will address an interactive session with industrialists. Following a visit to the BEML shop floor, the Chief Minister will unveil the Metro coach and take part in a test ride.

He will also tour the Integrated Design Centre and view a presentation on BEML’s proposed plant in Bhopal. During the event, land allotment documents for BEML's upcoming unit in Madhya Pradesh will also be formally handed over, the government stated.

Notably, BEML is a premier public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. It is leading in manufacturing Metro rail coaches, defence equipment, and mining and construction machinery. Its Bengaluru-based manufacturing facility exemplifies modern engineering and indigenous technology, contributing significantly to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"The Chief Minister will engage with leading industrial groups, investors, and technology companies. Various state departments will deliver presentations on Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policies, infrastructure, and sector-wise investment opportunities," it added. CM Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with key investors from sectors such as IT, electronics, manufacturing, defence, automobiles, tourism, and technology to discuss investment opportunities directly.

"This ongoing dialogue with major industrial groups is opening up new horizons for investment, where industries find a secure and dynamic platform supported by strong policies, resources, and governance," the government said in the statement.

