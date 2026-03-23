Madhya Pradesh CM to announce a slew of projects at farmers’ conference in Datia

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address a farmers’ conference to be held in Datia district, where he will be announcing a slew of development projects worth several crores, on Tuesday.

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The Chief Minister will also visit exhibitions organised by various departments and distribute the benefits of several government welfare schemes to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, he will also inaugurate several completed projects, including a Sandipani School and a rest house constructed at Pandokhar Dham, a religious site in the district.

As the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has declared the current financial year 2026-27 as the ‘Year of Agriculture’, the farmers are being encouraged to adopt modern technology and innovation for irrigation, which will not only help increase production but also raise their revenue.

In a similar programme organised at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday, CM Yadav assured a gathering of farmers from Agar-Malwa region that the government’s entire focus has centred on integrating agriculture with modern technology, innovation, and value addition. He stated that the government is firmly committed to ensuring the prosperity of the state’s farmers.

He stated that to augment farmers' incomes, alongside crop production, allied activities such as cattle rearing, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, and agro-based industries are also being actively encouraged.

“We have not only made promises to the farmers but have also demonstrated our capability to fulfil them. True prosperity and happiness for our farmers will be realised only when affluence extends from our fields all the way to our factories,” Yadav stated during an interaction with farmers at his residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also highlighted the significant steps taken for increasing the agricultural area and the river-linking projects (Ken-Betwa) approved by the Centre.

Yadav shared that his government has approved several projects related to irrigation, such as the Ahu Medium Irrigation Project worth Rs 167.21 crore and the construction of the Hadai Pond worth Rs 24.88 crore, for the Agar-Malwa district.

--IANS

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