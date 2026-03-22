Madhya Pradesh CM orders action against officials; Sidhi Collector, Guna SP removed

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi and Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Soni with immediate effect in two separate cases, while ordering action against several other officials.

Read More

Guna SP Ankit Soni was removed from his post following a hawala-related controversy. In the case, police had reportedly seized around Rs 1 crore from a trader’s vehicle but allegedly returned a portion of the money after accepting a bribe.

The incident drew criticism, prompting an internal probe. The investigation is being monitored by senior officials, including DIG-rank officers.

After receiving a report from senior police officials, Chief Minister Yadav ordered Soni’s removal. Several police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and constables, were suspended for their suspected involvement.

Hitika Vasal, currently Commandant of the 15th Battalion in Indore, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police for Guna.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister ordered the removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi following complaints from public representatives during his visit to the district on Sunday.

During the visit, CM Yadav interacted with local residents to assess governance and the implementation of government schemes at the ground level.

He reviewed complaints raised by citizens and sought feedback on the functioning of the district administration and various departments.

Acting on the complaints, CM Yadav also directed the suspension of District Cooperative Bank General Manager P.S. Dhanwal with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister said that further action would be taken based on the complaints received.

“Under the state’s commitment to good governance, negligence by officials and employees will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

CM Yadav also expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the under-construction Collectorate building in Sidhi. He directed officials to expedite the work and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

--IANS

pd/pgh