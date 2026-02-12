Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to attend mass wedding at Bageshwar Dham

Khajuraho, Feb 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Bageshwar Dham on Friday to participate in a mass marriage ceremony for more than 300 couples from economically weaker families in Chhatarpur district.

The three-day ceremony, which began on Thursday, is being organised by spiritual preacher and head of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, and will conclude on February 15, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

Shastri recently said that the Bageshwar Dham trust had received over 1,500 applications from 13 states for this year’s event. A 600-member survey team drawn from 60 districts conducted a month-long verification process. After scrutiny, 300 couples were selected, including one from Nepal.

The organisers have stated that the weddings will be conducted in the presence of saints, mahants and spiritual leaders from across the country. Each couple will receive a fixed deposit of Rs 30,000, along with gold and silver ornaments and household items, Shastri said.

After attending the ceremony at Bageshwar Dham, the Chief Minister will take part in the ‘Nohleshwar Mahotsav’ at the historic Nohleshwar temple complex in Damoh district, according to an official statement.

The Nohleshwar Temple, located in Nohata, is regarded as an example of Kalachuri-period architecture and is believed to have been constructed during the 10th–11th centuries. Its carved pillars, sanctum (garbhagriha) and stone craftsmanship are considered significant from both cultural and architectural perspectives.

Archaeologists have described Nohleshwar as one of the prominent Shiva temples in Central India. The site holds religious, historical and tourism significance.

As part of the festival, various cultural and religious activities, including women’s conferences, farmers’ seminars and tourism-related programmes, will be organised to showcase the region’s heritage.

