Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav participates in Gujarat's 'Rann Utsav'

Bhopal/Gandhinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was on a day-long visit to the neighbouring state Gujarat on Monday, participated in the famous ‘Rann Utsav’, a grand cultural festival featuring traditional music, dance, handicrafts, and white desert views.

After participating in the ongoing mega festival in Gujarat’s Kutch, Chief Minister Yadav shared his experiences through a social media post, describing it as an “inspiring example of how a barren land has been transformed, with the participation of farmers, into a model of tourism.”

“I participated in the magnificent 'Rann Utsav' and experienced firsthand the arrangements of the world-class tent city. This is an inspiring example of how a barren land has been transformed, with the participation of farmers, into a model of tourism, livelihood, and development that the world is witnessing,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Praising the beauty of the festival and the performance of the artists, Yadav stated that the vibrant performances of folk artists and the rich culture of Gujarat give this festival a unique identity.

“Rann Utsav in the Rann of Kutch, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a global symbol of India's cultural strength and tourism potential,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the ‘Smriti Van’ in Bhuj (Gujarat), which preserves the memories of the earthquake victims, “is a symbol of compassion and resolve.”

He shared that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to develop a dedicated museum at the site of the defunct Union Carbide Factory, which had resulted in the world’s lethal chemical tragedy (Bhopal Gas Tragedy) on December 2-3,1984.

Meanwhile, Yadav also announced that during the Simhastha - 2028 in Ujjain, the Madhya Pradesh government will develop a tent city on the lines of the 'Rann Utsav' of Gujarat.

“A tent city will be developed in Ujjain for the 'Simhastha' festival in 2028, on the lines of the 'Rann Utsav'. We will also work on a plan to develop tent cities in other areas of our state that attract a large number of tourists. This will create local employment opportunities and benefit farmers as well,” the CM added.

