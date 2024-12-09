Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Lauds International Gita Mahotsav 2024 in Kurukshetra

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed pleasure over International Gita Mahotsav being celebrated in Kurukshetra, Haryana and said that Gita was not only a sacred book for them, but also a way to prove the significance of life.

CM Yadav also said that he was happy that Gita Mohatsav was being celebrated at the international level in India and highlighting that the Haryana government was playing a very important role in the event.

"I am happy that Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated at the international level in India and the Haryana government is playing a very important role in this event. Today, I am also participating in that event along with all our revered saints. Kurukshetra is the place where 5000 years ago, Lord Krishna had given the teaching of Karmavad to Arjuna, in which the sacred Gita was incarnated.

The way Lord Krishna said his words is contemporary even today. There is an example, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak has written a book about the teaching of Karmavad, through which all our revolutionaries, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Rajguru, took inspiration from the book and struggled for the freedom of the country, the CM said.

"Understanding the mystery of life, the way Lord Krishna has explained his point of view with sacred spirit, it is in the form of a way for everyone. I am happy that it (Gita) is not only a sacred book for us, but also a way to prove the significance of life. I extended my greetings to every citizen of the country and the Haryana government for Gita Jayanti. The Madhya Pradesh government is also celebrating Gita Mahotsav and similar events are going on continuously," he added.

Earlier on December 7, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan for new power and renewable energy units in the Mohasa-Babai area of Narmadapuram district on Saturday.He said that the region has received a massive success in efforts for industrial development. CM Yadav also distributed land allotment letters to representatives of 20 industrial units in the renewable energy sector and extended his congratulations. (ANI)