Madhya Pradesh CM announces plan to develop 'Parashuram Dham' at Janapav in Mhow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in the 'Parashuram Janmotsav' celebrations at Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parashuram, in Indore's Mhow.

On the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, CM Yadav announced the construction of a 'Parshuram Dham' at the revered site.

Yadav offered prayers at the sacred spot and sought peace, prosperity, and well-being for the people of the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav described Janapav as the holy birthplace of Lord Parashuram--one of the seven immortals of Sanatan culture--and called it a unique site and sacred location in India.

"Whenever adharma prevailed, Lord Parashuram stood up to protect Sanatan Dharma, defeating evil forces and inspiring society with courage and righteousness. To honour this legacy, a Parashuram Dham will be developed at Janapav," he said.

Recalling his divine legacy, the CM spoke of Lord Parashuram's role across epochs--from breaking the bow in Lord Ram's Swayamvar to gifting the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna. He also highlighted Lord Parashuram's role as the teacher of Guru Dronacharya, who mentored the Kauravas and Pandavas.

Through his life and actions, Lord Parashuram gave the message of protecting righteousness and standing fearlessly for Dharma," he said.

CM Yadav said India is a land blessed by divine forces. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation is progressing through a robust democratic framework. He praised the central government's efforts to safeguard the country and uphold its civilisational ethos.

"Our culture is rooted in the principle of "Live and let live." To promote Sanatan values, the state government has pledged to construct Gita Bhawans across Madhya Pradesh, advancing the cause of religion and culture," the CM said, adding that the state has launched four dedicated missions focused on the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to farmers, highlighting two major river linking projects -- Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal-- aimed at providing irrigation water to farmland across Bundelkhand, Chambal, Nimar, and Malwa regions. (ANI)

