Madhya Pradesh claims Golden Banyan Award for heritage tourism leadership

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has been conferred the prestigious Golden Banyan Award in the Best State – Heritage Tourism category at the Heritage Week Awards 2025, held in Delhi.

The award, presented by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, recognises state’s efforts in preserving and promoting its rich cultural and architectural legacy. This accolade underscores the state’s commitment to heritage-led development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “From Heritage to Development", a government statement said.

Through a blend of tradition and innovation, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a national leader in heritage conservation, with a strong emphasis on community participation. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts and Endowments, reflected on the state’s legacy.

“Madhya Pradesh is a living symbol of India’s civilisation,” he said. “The temples of Khajuraho, forts of Gwalior, and ghats of Maheshwar reflect the timeless dignity of our heritage.”

He also credited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for linking heritage conservation with tourism-driven development.

Madhya Pradesh is home to three permanent UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho Group of Temples, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, and Sanchi Stupa—alongside 15 other globally recognized heritage locations.

Cities such as Orchha, Mandu, Chanderi, and Khajuraho are undergoing active conservation and promotion. UNESCO’s recent designation of Gwalior as a ‘Music City’ further cements the state’s cultural prominence.

Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary and Managing Director of MPTB, emphasised the inclusive approach behind the recognition: “We are not only safeguarding our heritage but ensuring that local communities benefit directly from tourism. Our focus remains on adaptive reuse of historic sites, cultural preservation, and responsible tourism.”

The government continues to invest in structural restoration, modern amenities, and digital outreach, connecting heritage with the public in meaningful ways.

This holistic strategy is driving sustainable tourism, boosting local employment, and strengthening the cultural economy.

With this award, Madhya Pradesh reaffirms its stature as a premier heritage destination—where every monument tells a story, and every tradition lives on with pride.

