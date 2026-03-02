Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears Rs 27,746 crore outlay for farmers

Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved 16 schemes across six key departments dedicated to farmers' welfare at a special agriculture cabinet meeting held in Nangalwadi in Barwani district. Altogether, the state will invest Rs 27,746 crore in these initiatives.

The approved schemes include one from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, three from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, four from the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, two from the Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Department, four from the Cooperative Department, and two from the Narmada Valley Development Department.

Among the major projects cleared is the Barla Lift Micro Irrigation Project under the Narmada Valley Development Department, with an estimated cost of Rs 861 crore. The project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 15,500 hectares of farmland across 33 villages in the tehsil.

According to an official statement, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will utilise Rs 3,502.48 crore for its approved scheme. The three schemes under the Horticulture and Food Processing Department will involve an expenditure of Rs 4,263.94 crore. Four schemes under the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department have been allocated Rs 9,508 crore.

The two schemes of the Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Department will receive Rs 218.50 crore. The Finance Department will provide Rs 8,186 crore for the four schemes under the Cooperative Department. The Narmada Valley Development Department will spend Rs 2,067.97 crore on its two approved schemes.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the farming community, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that bringing prosperity to farmers would enable the state to move forward on the path of development and progress.

“Plans are also under way to develop Barwani as a tourist destination, and several similar projects are expected to be approved in the near future,” the Chief Minister said.

In Barwani, the Khetia Agricultural Produce Market will be upgraded into an ideal produce market at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh continues to be widely recognised across the country for promoting natural farming. In this direction, 25 farmers from Barwani district are currently undergoing training to serve as master trainers in natural farming methods.

Additionally, these 25 farmers will be sent outside the state for advanced training so that they can return fully equipped to act as master trainers and help expand natural farming practices across the region, the statement added.

