Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears 3 pc DA hike for employees, pensioners

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners, raising the total rate to 58 per cent with effect from July 1, 2025. The decision, taken by the Council of Ministers, aligns the state’s DA with the Central government’s rate under the 7th Pay Commission and aims to provide relief amid rising living costs.

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The enhanced DA will benefit lakhs of government employees drawing salaries under the 7th Pay Commission. The Finance Department has been directed to apply proportionate increases for those under the 6th Pay Commission, as well as for deputed staff from corporations, boards or undertakings on older pay scales (5th and 4th).

For pensioners and family pensioners, dearness relief has been set at 58 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission and 257 per cent under the 6th, effective from January 1, 2026, following consent to a related letter from the Chhattisgarh government, a press release said.

Arrears accumulated from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, will be paid in six equal installments — the first in May 2026, followed by June, July, August, September and October. In cases of retirement or demise between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the arrears will be released as a lump sum to the employee or their nominee.

The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers has also approved a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for guest teachers employed in institutions under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. This decision brings their remuneration on a par with that of Guest Teachers (Class 1) in the School Education Department, ensuring equitable pay for educators working in the disability sector. The move aims to recognise their contribution to special education and support inclusive teaching practices across the state.

In another welfare measure, the daily per-beneficiary allocation for supplementary nutritional food at Anganwadi centres has been increased for severely underweight (SUW) children aged six months to six years. The amount has been raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12 across all operational centres, in line with the Government of India’s recent enhancement.

The Cabinet also cleared several development and continuation proposals worth Rs 6,940 crore. This includes extending nine schemes under the Commercial Tax Department from 2026–27 to 2030–31, with Rs 2,933 crore earmarked for rural housing and transport infrastructure, Rs 37 crore for maintenance of the Commercial Tax Tribunal and assets, and Rs 162 crore for IT and establishment costs.

Under the Public Works Department, 17 schemes have been continued for the same period, allocating Rs 691 crore for construction of the ministry building, Legislative Assembly complex and legislators’ rest houses; Rs 731 crore for government residential quarters, State Guest House and office buildings; Rs 565 crore for project implementation units; and Rs 379 crore for capital project establishment expenses.

Additionally, the Tribal Affairs Department received Rs 102 crore for three schemes promoting Scheduled Tribe culture, research, training and development through 2030–31.

--IANS

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