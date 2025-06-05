Madhya Pradesh: Advisory issued for Eid al-Adha to ensure cleanliness and compliance

Bhopal, June 5 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a comprehensive advisory ahead of Eid al-Adha, emphasising the importance of maintaining hygiene and adhering to regulations during the ritual of sacrifice. The advisory outlines key guidelines to ensure the observance of the festival remains respectful and orderly.

Muslims performing “Qurbani” are urged to conduct the ritual only in designated areas, avoiding roadsides and public spaces. The board has also strictly prohibited the recording or sharing of videos and photos of the sacrifice on social media.

Additionally, it encourages the distribution of a portion of the sacrificed animal to the poor and needy, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and community welfare.

The advisory also calls for prayers for the safety of families and the soldiers guarding the nation’s borders. The guidelines stress the importance of following legal and administrative protocols.

Eid prayers should be offered within mosques or Idgahs, and not on public roads without prior permission from authorities, the Waqf Board said.

The location for “Qurbani” should be enclosed with walls or tin sheds, and necessary sanitation measures, including spraying disinfectants, should be undertaken.

The remains of sacrificed animals must be disposed of responsibly in designated municipal containers or specified locations to maintain cleanliness, the board further advised.

The advisory strictly prohibits the sacrifice of animals that are banned under government regulations. It also reiterates the importance of refraining from sharing any media content related to the sacrifice online.

If additional space is required for Eid prayers, arrangements should be made in consultation with local authorities to prevent unnecessary congestion on streets.

Madhya Pradesh is home to approximately 15,000 Waqf properties, including mosques, graveyards, dargahs, Eidgahs, Karbala sites, and madrasa schools.

The Waqf Board has urged all district collectors and magistrates to ensure strict compliance with the advisory, making the festival a peaceful and well-organised event.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice", is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. It is the second major Islamic festival of the year, following Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan.

The date of Eid al-Adha varies annually due to the Islamic lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. The festival commemorates Prophet Abraham’s faith and willingness to sacrifice for God, symbolising devotion and obedience.

