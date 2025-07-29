Madhya Pradesh a model for wildlife conservation, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a national model for effective wildlife conservation and management, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the state’s rich legacy of biodiversity, Yadav said India is home to the largest population of tigers globally, with Madhya Pradesh leading among Indian states.

“Our efforts have not only strengthened the ecosystem but also boosted tourism. Community participation is being actively encouraged in conservation initiatives,” he said while addressing a state-level programme marking International Tiger Day at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister announced the creation of two new tiger reserves - Ratapani, located between Bhopal and Sehore, and Madhav Tiger Reserve in Gwalior - bringing the state’s total to nine.

He also revealed plans to launch tiger safaris in the buffer zones of existing reserves.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh has successfully reintroduced Cheetahs. Ratapani has now been designated as the eighth tiger reserve of the state. Plans are underway to develop zoos and wildlife rescue centres in Ujjain and Jabalpur,” Yadav added.

He commended the dedication of forest personnel, noting their role in expanding forest cover and increasing wildlife populations. Conservation initiatives such as vulture census and species-specific programmes are being implemented across the state.

Yadav also inaugurated three wildlife transportation vehicles, three wildlife medical units, and two dog squad rescue vehicles. He also released the Hindi edition of the State Wildlife Management Plan 2023–2043, unveiled a dossier on elephant identification developed by Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, and launched a special postal cover issued by the Department of Posts to commemorate International Tiger Day. A poster focusing on wild owl species was also released.

According to the 2022 tiger census, India had an estimated 3,682 tigers, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for 785 - the highest in the country - retaining its title as Tiger State. The state also ranked first in the effective management of national parks and protected areas.

With its rich biodiversity, Madhya Pradesh has become a major hub for wildlife tourism. The number of domestic and international tourists visiting tiger reserves has seen a consistent rise. A report by the Wildlife Institute of India declared Kanha Tiger Reserve in Panna district as the best tiger habitat in the country.

