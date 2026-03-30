Madhya Pradesh: 4-day 'School Chale Hum' campaign from April 1 to boost enrollment

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) With the academic session 2026–27 set to begin from April 1, the Madhya Pradesh government will launch a state-wide ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign, which will run until April 4.

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The School Education Department on Monday released a detailed programme, involving Ministers in charge and other public representatives to lead the campaign in their respective districts.

The campaign will be formally launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during an event in Bhopal on April 1. A notification in this regard has been issued to all district collectors and district education officers.

During the campaign, special emphasis will be placed on student enrollment in government schools across the state. Madhya Pradesh has around 92,000 government schools, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools, with nearly 8.5 million students currently studying in them.

At the district level, Ministers in charge will participate in the ‘Praveshotsav’ (enrolment festival) to be organised in selected schools. Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and other public representatives will also attend these events.

During the campaign, children identified as out of school in villages and habitations will be enrolled in the nearest government-run schools.

On the second day of the campaign, schools will organise ‘Bhavishya Se Bhet’. Under this initiative, distinguished personalities from different fields will be invited to interact with students as motivational speakers.

“Local achievers such as sportspersons, writers, artists, media professionals, communication partners, police officers, and government officials will be invited to schools. This move will motivate students,” an official said.

District collectors have been instructed to ensure that Class I and Class II officers visit at least one school and interact with students during a class period.

Cultural and sports activities will be organised at the school level with the participation of parents.

“The objective is to strengthen the connection between parents and schools. On the same day, the school’s academic staff will inform parents about various government schemes related to school education,” the official added.

Parents of students who maintained more than 85 per cent attendance during the previous academic session will be honoured at the event.

Meanwhile, students who were unable to secure promotion to the next class due to various reasons will be identified. Parents will be counselled about continuing their children’s education and encouraged to support them in overcoming setbacks.

--IANS

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