'Made people lose faith in judicial system': Kanimozhi on judge impeachment issue

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) On the proposal to impeach Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday said that he has made people lose faith and confidence in the judicial system.

Speaking to IANS outside Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, “It is the DMK, along with many opposition parties, that has come together to move this impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan of the High Court in Tamil Nadu.”

“Because he has made people lose faith and confidence in the judicial system, and he has acted against the Constitution of the country and what it promises to the common people. We have given examples of cases where orders have appeared biased, and there are instances where the judge has been found to be partial towards certain lawyers and certain ideologies, which is not acceptable in a secular country,” she told IANS.

The DMK on Tuesday submitted a notice with 120 signatures to the Speaker, seeking impeachment proceedings against Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi, the party’s Lok Sabha leader T.R. Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the impeachment notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to the impeachment notice dated December 9, the motion was moved under Articles 217 read with 124 of the Constitution of India for the removal of the Madras High Court judge.

The notice alleged that his conduct raised questions about judicial impartiality and transparency, accusing him of showing undue favour to a senior advocate and lawyers from a particular community. It further claimed that several verdicts appeared to be influenced by political ideology, in violation of the secular principles of the Constitution.

Copies of letters sent to the President of India and the Chief Justice of India were also enclosed with the motion.

The move comes amid the simmering dispute over the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the hill at Thiruparankundram, a site that includes both a temple and a nearby dargah, following the judge’s order permitting the ritual.

According to the judge’s verdict, the lamp was to be lit on the 'Deepathoon' pillar by December 4. The decision rejected objections raised by the temple authorities and the dargah management and stated that the act would not infringe upon the religious rights of the Muslim community. The court also directed that a small group of devotees, escorted by security personnel, be allowed to perform the ritual.

However, the state government declined to implement the ruling, citing law-and-order concerns. This triggered protests by pro-Hindu groups, clashes with police, and has since escalated into a major political and judicial confrontation.

