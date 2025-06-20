Made in India, equipped with modern facilities: Loco Pilot on new Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat train

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Bringing major relief and excitement to rail passengers in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, a new Vande Bharat Express train connecting Patna to Gorakhpur was inaugurated on Friday.

The high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar, marking a significant milestone in the region’s railway infrastructure development.

Loco pilot Jayant Kumar Sinha, who will be at the helm of the new Vande Bharat Express, shared his enthusiasm about the service, calling it a landmark initiative in India's modern rail journey.

"This is a Made in India train, fully equipped with all modern facilities. There is no possibility of an accident, and it is 100 per cent safe," he said.

"It is a high-speed train that will initially operate at 110 km/h. In the future, its speed will increase to 130-140 km/h. It connects Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, specifically linking the Champaran and Tirhut regions in Bihar and key areas of Uttar Pradesh as well," he added.

The new train service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Patliputra and Gorakhpur by 4 to 5 hours, allowing passengers to cover long distances more efficiently and comfortably. The train will run via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, improving connectivity for North Bihar and adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Kumar Sinha further described the train as a symbol of technological advancement and public convenience: “This train is not just a new transport service, it’s the beginning of a new era in rail travel. Like the ‘Adarniya Shri Ram Vande Bharat’ train, this too will be a proud initiative serving our people with speed, safety, and reliability.”

In addition to the launch of the Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi also inaugurated the Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, constructed at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. The line is expected to further boost regional rail connectivity and economic development in the region.

This move aligns with the Central government’s broader vision of modernising Indian Railways through the expansion of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, known for their state-of-the-art features and travel efficiency.

