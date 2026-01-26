Madan Rathore hails BJP's commitment to Constitution on Republic Day

Jaipur, Jan 26 (IANS) The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the state office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, where the party's Rajasthan unit President Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma unfurled the national flag.

Read More

Extending Republic Day greetings to the people of Rajasthan, Rathore said January 26 marks the day when the Constitution of India came into force, laying the foundation of the world’s largest democracy.

He asserted that if any political party in the country has truly respected and upheld the Constitution, it is the BJP.

"The BJP has always worked to accord the highest respect to the Constitution and to uphold its spirit in governance," he said.

Rathore stated that the Constitution teaches discipline, decorum, equality and adherence to the rule of law, which are essential for maintaining a strong law-and-order system and ensuring a dignified life for every citizen.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolised reverence for the Constitution by touching it to his forehead upon assuming office, reflecting the BJP’s deep commitment to constitutional values.

He added that BJP workers and public representatives across the country consistently function within the framework of the Constitution.

Referring to governance in Rajasthan, the BJP State President said the "double-engine" government is striving to ensure that the benefits of freedom reach the common citizen, development opportunities are expanded and people actively participate in nation-building.

Drawing comparisons with neighbouring countries, Rathore said constitutional systems have weakened in nations such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, where citizens are struggling to protect their fundamental rights.

In contrast, the BJP leader said that India's Constitutional system has grown stronger due to decisive leadership and respect for democratic institutions.

He emphasised that along with honouring the Constitution, it is necessary to build a system that ensures inclusive development of all sections of society while nurturing integrity, discipline and national character among citizens.

The event was attended by MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Manju Sharma, former state president Satish Poonia, MLA Gopal Sharma, Balmukundacharya Maharaj, BJP vice-president Mukesh Dadhich, general secretaries Shravan Singh Bagdi and Mithilesh Gautam, state secretaries Ajit Mandhan, Narayan Meena, Aidan Singh Bhati and Apurva Singh, state office secretary Mukesh Parik, media in-charge Pramod Vashisht, district head Rama Chopra, and party office bearers and workers from various fronts.

--IANS

arc/pgh