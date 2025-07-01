Madan Mitra replies to Trinamool show-cause notice over comments on Kasba law college gang-rape

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra, on Tuesday, replied to the show-cause notice slapped on him earlier this week by his party leadership over his controversial comments on the law college student rape case.

Confirming the development, an insider in Trinamool Congress said that in his reply, Mitra has tendered an unconditional apology for his comments made to the media persons about the law college rape case and at the same time given an explanation of the circumstances under which he made the remarks.

Mitra was issued the show-cause notice by Trinamool Congress’ state president in West Bengal, Subrata Bakshi, on Sunday, a day after he spoke about the Kasba law college incident.

The senior Trinamool leader on Saturday said the rape incident would not have happened had the student taken a couple of friends with her or informed people before going there.

“The party leadership will examine the contents of his reply and thereafter take any decision on this issue. However, since he had tendered an unconditional apology in the matter, the possibilities are there he might be spared this time with a note of caution,” the party insider said.

After the rape incident surfaced and three persons accused in the case, all having links with Trinamool Congress’ students’ wing -- Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) -- were arrested, Mitra also said the incident had sent a message to all girls that they should not go the college alone when it is closed.

"This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened," he said.

Soon after that, Trinamool Congress issued a statement claiming that the remarks made by Mitra were made in his personal capacity, and the party unequivocally dissociated itself from his statements and strongly condemned the same.

Following this, Mitra also issued a statement, which he posted on his official X handle, denying that he tried to shield the culprits.

Mitra also claimed that his statement was misread and misused by a motivated group whose basic intentions were to malign the image of Trinamool Congress by wrongly focusing on his statement to serve their purpose.

--IANS

src/dpb