Luke Coutinho praises PM Modi's vision for health at grassroot level in the country

New Delhi: Luke Coutinho, a globally renowned holistic nutrition, integrative, and lifestyle expert, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and efforts to improve the healthcare system in the country and the way he is focusing on children's health. He also praised PM Modi's call to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption.

While speaking to the media, he said, "I am so humble by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision for health at a grassroot level of children in the country and the amazing work all of these ladies are doing to improve nutrition across children not just children but pregnant woman and their journey right through and holding them through because foundation of health in our country is its starts from a grassroots level and I am so impressed to be here because the amount of effoirts that's gone in science, wisdom and technology."

He recently visited the Anganwadi Centre in Kusumpur Pahari ICDS Project AWC 55 & 59 in R K Puram, New Delhi. He met with the children and women at the centre.

Luke also spoke about obesity and urged people to prevent it by adopting a healthy lifestyle. He praised PM Modi's efforts to fight obesity and asked everyone to opt for "ghar kha khana"

"Obesity has become literally like an epidemic in our country. We have diabetes and prediabetes, and all these lead to obesity. Our honourable Prime Minister is right in his vision to combat this. What we need to overcome obesity. Number 1, start at a child level, get the nutrition right from the time they are children, their right education across platforms and different languages in a diverse country, the right education, not influenced education."

He also emphasised opting for local food like desi ghee and millets, "Number 3, we need access to local food, local superfood that is grown in our country. We have pure ghee, and we have millets, which Prime Minister Modi ji is promoting for the right reason."

With high levels of minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc and other vital nutrients, Millets are a treasure trove of health benefits. Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals.

India produces all nine commonly known traditional millets: sorghum, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Barnyard Millet, Browntop Millet, and Kodo Millet.

The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets, and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries.

Coutinho continued, "We have the whole portion tracker nutrition program, everything being run by the government of India and the health ministry to overcome obesity. Our Prime Minister has spoken about reduction of edible oil in our food by 10 to 15 per cent, for that we need awareness and mindfulness."

Emphasising the importance of home-cooked food, he shared, "Ghar ka khana has to be promoted in our country; we should cook our food. Women can cook, and men can also cook. All men should learn how to cook simple food." (ANI)