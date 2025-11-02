Lt Gen Avinash Das takes over as Commandant of Army Referral Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Lieutenant General Avinash Das, with nearly four decades of experience in the Armed Forces Medical Services, has assumed charge as the Commandant of the Army Hospital Research and Referral (R&R), a Defence Ministry official said on Sunday.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and an accomplished ENT surgeon, Lt Gen Avinash Das took charge on Saturday, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

He brings with him a blend of clinical expertise, leadership and experience across key administrative and command appointments, the official said in a statement.

Lt Gen Avinash Das has held important positions, including Senior Advisor in Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt and Command Hospital, Lucknow.

Throughout his career, Lt Gen Avinash Das has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication, earning numerous accolades, including COAS, CISC, and GOC-in-C commendation cards.

As Commandant, Command Hospital (Northern Command), he was instrumental in shifting the entire Command Hospital, Udhampur, to a new, state-of-the-art hospital building.

His appointment as Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) is expected to further elevate the hospital’s standards, drawing from his vast experience to provide exceptional medical care to the Armed Forces and beyond.

He aims to build on the hospital’s legacy by driving innovation and excellence in patient care, medical research and education.

According to the Ministry, the new charge for Lt Gen Avinash Das coincided with similar top postings in other armed forces, including the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh assumed charge as the Indian Navy's Chief of Personnel and Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar as the 40th Chief of Materiel on Saturday, the official statement said.

Vice Admiral Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (Khadakwasla), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990, an official statement said.

Having held several prestigious appointments, both afloat and ashore, he, as a specialist in Gunnery and Missiles, served onboard Indian Naval Ships Ranjit and Prahar. Vice Admiral Singh also has the distinction of being part of the commissioning crew of three indigenously constructed warships, viz, INS Brahmaputra as the Gunnery Officer, INS Shivalik as the Executive Officer, and INS Kochi as the Commanding Officer. He has also commanded INS Vidyut and INS Khukri.

Vice Admiral Sivakumar is an alumnus of the 70th Course, NDA and was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987.

Holding a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Chennai, he is a post-graduate in Higher Defence Management from Osmania University, M. Phil from Madras University and is an alumnus of the National Defence College.

