LS Speaker urges parties to uphold dignity, ensure smooth functioning of legislatures (Ld)

Kohima, Nov 10 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday made a strong appeal to all political parties to uphold the dignity of legislative institutions by ensuring their smooth and orderly functioning.

He emphasised that democracy provides ample opportunities to raise issues, express concerns, and engage in debates through peaceful, well-organised, and informed discussions.

Addressing the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone –III, Conference Plenary inaugural session in Kohima, Birla cautioned that “planned disruptions not only weaken democratic processes but also deprive citizens of meaningful deliberation and accountability.”

Referring to the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 1, the Speaker urged all political parties to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings. He further said that legislatures must play a more active and constructive role in promoting transparent governance and in framing welfare-oriented public policies.

The theme of the conference plenary inaugural session was ‘Policy, Progress and People: Legislatures as catalysts of change’.

Birla expressed confidence that meaningful deliberations during the conference would lead to concrete action plans aimed at strengthening the legislatures of the Northeast, making them more accountable, efficient, and people-centric.

Earlier, inaugurating the CPA India Region Zone-III Conference, the Speaker underlined that legislatures play a crucial role in transforming public opinion into policy. He said the responsibility of legislatures extends far beyond law-making; they must also translate people’s aspirations and concerns into actionable policies.

Birla stressed that inclusive and sustainable development is possible only through active public participation. True progress, he said, occurs when citizens directly engage in the democratic process. Therefore, it is the duty of elected representatives to ensure that citizens’ voices are meaningfully reflected in policymaking.

Highlighting the transformative role of new technologies and innovations in bringing democracy closer to the people, Birla noted that most legislatures have now become paperless and are adopting digital systems. He reiterated that “the people of India are the foundation of our democracy, and our Constitution-makers placed this principle above all.”

He emphasised that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of democratic governance. The Lok Sabha Speaker urged all legislative bodies to enhance public participation in law-making by adopting measures such as live telecast of proceedings, providing citizen-friendly digital platforms, and developing mechanisms to ensure better public access.

“When public opinion forms the basis of policy in any state,” Birla remarked, “that state achieves continuous and sustainable development.” Praising the remarkable digital transformation taking place in the legislatures of the Northeastern region, he said such digital initiatives not only enhance efficiency and transparency but also make legislative processes more accessible and citizen-centric.

However, cautioning against the irresponsible use of emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), Birla urged legislators to adopt AI in a manner that promotes transparency, strengthens democratic processes, and does not hinder legislative functioning.

On Centre-state relations, the Speaker said that although each level of government operates within clearly defined constitutional frameworks, effective cooperation between the two is essential for achieving tangible results. Constructive dialogue between the Centre and the states, he added, not only strengthens governance but also ensures that policies are more responsive, inclusive, and aligned with regional priorities. He observed that in recent years, improved coordination has led to remarkable progress in the development of infrastructure, connectivity, and public services across the Northeastern region.

Birla noted that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, consistent efforts are being made to establish the Northeast as a hub of development and as the pivot of India’s Act East Policy. Emphasising the need for a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of the region, he highlighted the importance of taking into account its unique geographical conditions and climate-related challenges.

He stressed that such a plan must particularly address emerging climate risks and natural disasters, which have a profound impact on livelihoods and infrastructure. Underlining the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth, Birla said that Northeast development strategies must incorporate climate resilience, green infrastructure, and active community participation to ensure long-term progress.

He further said that collaboration among the Centre, State governments, and local communities is vital to harness the region’s immense potential while preserving its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. Expressing pride in the vibrant democratic practices of the region, Birla said that all Northeastern legislatures have continued the tradition of collective deliberation and decision-making while remaining sensitive to local needs and aspirations.

He noted that these legislatures are constantly working to strengthen accountability and transparency in governance, reflecting the true spirit of participatory democracy. Birla also pointed out that rapid progress is being made in the development of infrastructure, particularly in road, rail, and air connectivity across the Northeast. He said that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, concerted efforts are being made to integrate the Northeastern region into the national development mainstream.

Highlighting the immense development potential of the region, Birla said that its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and natural beauty make it truly unique. He emphasised that promoting local products, arts, culture, and traditional crafts can play a significant role in advancing the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Speaker urged legislatures to adopt policies that encourage industry and entrepreneurship, creating greater opportunities for local communities and enabling broad-based economic empowerment.

He also extended greetings to all delegates ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival, describing it as a global celebration of Nagaland’s culture, resilience, artistry, and community spirit.

--IANS

sc/uk