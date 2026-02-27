LS Speaker Om Birla urges youth to join nation-building

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that Indian youth are at the forefront of addressing global challenges in an increasingly interconnected world, and students are poised to guide India toward new directions.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, he said that the present era represents a transformative phase in India’s evolving future.

Students of this period - equipped with thoughtful insight, innovative thinking, and research capabilities - are poised to guide India toward new directions, he observed.

Birla said that India’s greatest strength lies in its youth, and the youth’s confidence, fresh perspectives, and innovative spirit are powerful forces driving national progress.

He advised the students that acquiring knowledge, gaining practical training, embracing innovation, and mastering technology are essential components of their journey.

Birla appreciated the efforts of the Vishwavidyalaya by saying that it is a matter of pride that the university fosters leadership in solving global challenges through technology and innovation.

He underlined that Indian students and youth possess the potential to develop solutions to emerging global issues, provided they commit to rigorous effort and continuous learning.

Birla called on the graduating students to commit to nation-building and serve the vision of Viksit Bharat with renewed confidence, firm resolve, and ambitious dreams.

He recalled that in his many visits abroad, he had noted that many nations look towards India, particularly at its young population, with great expectation.

He noted that while youth populations are declining in several countries, India’s youthful demographics and growing capabilities present an immense opportunity.

He lauded the fact that through startups, innovation, and research, Indian youth have already begun addressing both national and global challenges.

Their efforts reflect a strong belief in India’s potential and future leadership, he said.

Hoping that the knowledge and experience gained during their academic journey will ultimately serve the nation, Birla underlined that, guided by values, culture, and a spirit of social commitment, each student is expected to contribute wholeheartedly to the making of a new India and to the realisation of a developed nation.

--IANS

rch/dan