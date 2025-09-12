LS Speaker Om Birla to discuss women empowerment at Tirupati conference on Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead discussions on empowerment and women-led development for Viksit Bharat while inaugurating a national conference in Tirupati on Sunday, an official said.

Apart from inaugurating the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures, Birla will also open an exhibition and release a souvenir on the occasion.

The two-day Conference on September 14-15 will be attended by over 100 delegates from across the country. The theme of the Conference is ‘Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies’.

The deliberations at the conference will focus on India’s digital transformation, opportunities and risks of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Biotechnology, and Cybersecurity, and their implications for women, said the official in a statement.

The first such Conference of Committees on Empowerment of Women, the Conference in Tirupati, marks a renewed national dialogue on women’s empowerment, with a focus on equipping women to lead in the age of technological change.

Special emphasis will be laid during the conference on bridging the gender digital divide, increasing women’s representation in STEM fields, ensuring digital safety, and strengthening women’s role in entrepreneurship and innovation, he said.

The Conference will also examine strategies for women’s inclusion in emerging technology-driven economies in order to achieve the vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047.

Themes like ‘Women Led Development for Viksit Bharat’, ‘Gender Responsive Budgeting’ and ‘Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies’ have also been included in the agenda.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer; Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu; Rajya Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Chairperson, Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women, D. Purandeswari will also attend the conference.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C. Ayyannapatrudu and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju will address the inaugural session.

Ministers of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, and Chairpersons and Members of Committees on Empowerment of Women from Parliament and State/UT Legislatures will also participate in the event.

